2.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Mar 01, 2025
Trains to Highbridge halted after emergency incident railway near Weston
News

Trains to Highbridge halted after emergency incident railway near Weston

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

highbridge railway station

Train services were cancelled to Highbridge Rail Station on Friday (February 28th) due to an emergency incident.

British Transport Police said a person had suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after being found on the tracks near Weston.

Great Western Railway said all services between Bristol Temple Meads and Taunton via Weston-super-Mare were disrupted before returning to normal in the afternoon.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a report of a casualty on the tracks at 11am on Friday near Weston Super Mare Railway Station.”

“Officers and paramedics attended and a person has been taken to hospital with potentially life threatening injuries. The incident is not thought to be suspicious.”

Services were diverted on Great Western Railway between Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea and Worle and trains were not stopping at Weston.

