Trains to Highbridge halted after emergency incident railway near Weston

Train services were cancelled to Highbridge Rail Station on Friday (February 28th) due to an emergency incident.

British Transport Police said a person had suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after being found on the tracks near Weston.

Great Western Railway said all services between Bristol Temple Meads and Taunton via Weston-super-Mare were disrupted before returning to normal in the afternoon.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a report of a casualty on the tracks at 11am on Friday near Weston Super Mare Railway Station.”

“Officers and paramedics attended and a person has been taken to hospital with potentially life threatening injuries. The incident is not thought to be suspicious.”

Services were diverted on Great Western Railway between Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea and Worle and trains were not stopping at Weston.