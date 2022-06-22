Families in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area will be able to enjoy circus performances at Brent Knoll’s Sanders Garden Centre from June 29th.

Circus Funtasia is returning to Brent Knoll from June 29th after a series of performances at this weekend’s Glastonbury Festival.

The circus’ newlywed couple Emil and Rosey, who tied the knot under their big top earlier this year, will be performing for spectators along with a host of entertainers.

There will be performances on these dates and times: Wednesday, June 29 at 5pm and 7.30pm

Thursday, June 30 at 5pm and 7.30pm

Friday, July 1 at 5pm and 7.30pm

Saturday, July 2 at 1pm and 4pm

Sunday, July 3 at 1pm Antonio Candela, spokesperson for the show, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The newlyweds are back at the garden centre to perform after Circus Funtasia have been called up to perform at Glastonbury Festival.” “Circus Funtasia is the only travelling show to get this honour, so the world-class show has decided to come back to the garden centre for a quick visit for those who were unable to get to the festival.” “Emil and Rosey are super excited to be back after getting wed under the big top at the garden centre.” “Circus Funtasia presents a brand-new production packed with world-class talent!” “This phenomenal live show goes beyond all your expectations, and proves that the circus isn’t just for kids.” The show includes a motorbike Wheel of Death, Argentinian Bolas, an award-winning comedian called The Geek, and more within a climate-controlled big top tent. “Smell the delicious popcorn (or even have a tipple) as you enter our Climate Controlled Big Top. Take your seats!” Booking is now available for the Circus Funtasia shows at Sanders Garden Centre. You can book online at www.circusfuntasia.co.uk or call 077061 68507.