The final shows of Brent Knoll’s action-packed Christmas circus are underway until Sunday January 8th.

Circus Funtasia has been attracting a steady stream of families to Sanders Garden Centre near Burnham-On-Sea for a month between December 8th and Sunday January 8th.

A circus spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Families have enjoyed being mesmerised by Spinning Fairies, Argentinian Nutcrackers and laugh-out-loud festive comedy.”

“They have also been blown away by aerialists and the heart-stopping Globe of Death. This one-hour show is jam-packed festive fun for all the family.”

Tickets are available from £12. Family tickets can be purchased for £40 (plus a £3.36 booking fee).

To buy tickets, visit www.circusfuntasia.co.uk or phone 07706 168507. Sanders Garden Centre is located on the Bristol Road in Brent Knoll near Burnham-On-Sea.