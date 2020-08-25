A wide range of new safety measures designed to protect passengers and staff from the risk of Covid-19 have been introduced on the coaches from local operator Bakers Dolphin.

Coach passengers have been giving positive feedback on the firm’s short trips and holidays, which re-started at the end of July.

The company, based in Weston-super-Mare, took a coach of people on a scenic day tour to the North Devon coast, which was the firm’s first commercial outing since March due to the lockdown. By the end of August, a further 16 holidays will have been completed.

Satisfied customers have taken to social media to express their delight at being able to take a badly-needed break.

Sales and marketing Director Amanda Harrington said: “We’ve waited a long time to be able to take passengers away again, and it’s extremely gratifying to get such positive feedback.”

“We have introduced additional intervention measures in our procedures and on our vehicles, adding air filtration systems which reduce the amount of pollutants in the air, as well as enforcing the wearing of face coverings and reducing vehicle capacities to aid social distancing.”

“We want to encourage people back on board and assure them that they can travel safely in style and comfort. We believe that our coaches are as safe as they can possibly be.”

Social distancing restrictions mean that Bakers Dolphin has had to reduce the capacity on its coaches for the forthcoming holidays, but there are still seats available for some September holidays.

Bakers Dolphin, has been awarded VisitEngland’s new ‘We’re Good To Go’ charter mark in recognition of it complying with all COVID-19 Government and public health guidance.

The company’s fleet of 70 vehicles has stood idle for months because of the pandemic and Amanda says her drivers have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to get back behind the wheel and help people make memories.

Many of the company’s 100 employees have been furloughed during the lockdown, with some of its drivers working as back-up staff for Bristol Ambulance EMS across the region.

For details of all the holidays currently available, see www.bakersdolphin.com