A major search operation was launched in the sea north of Brean Down on Tuesday (August 25th) after reports of a person possibly in the water.

A Coastguard helicopter was called in alongside Weston Coastguards and RNLI lifeboats to undertook the search.

A Coastguard spokesman said: “We were tasked by our operations team with reports of a possible person in the water after they became separated from their jet ski.”

“In very challenging sea conditions a large scale search was initiated. We conducted a shoreline search from Uphill to Knightstone Harbour and the boats from RNLI Weston and Barry Dock carried out a search of Weston Bay, while air support was provided by HM Coastguard Helicopter R187.”

“After all the searches were completed and nothing had been found all the assets returned to their respective stations. After further investigations and talking to numerous windsurfers in the area it was declared a false alarm.”

These photos of the search underway on Tuesday were taken by Burnham-On-Sea.com reader Stuart Allen.