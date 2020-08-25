Dozens of homes were left without power in the Burnham-On-Sea area on Tuesday (August 25th) as strong winds caused disruption.

60 homes in East Huntspill were left without power due to the weather causing a low voltage fault, said Western Power Distribution, who added there had been other outages in the Burnham area.

It came during a day of high winds, caused by Storm Francis, with gusts of up 60mph hitting the area.

Along with stormy sea conditions, several trees were brought down and in Brean several tents and caravan had their awnings damaged, as pictured.

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast predicts a calmer day today before thundery downpours are possible on Thursday and Friday ahead of a sunny Bank Holiday weekend.