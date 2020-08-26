Burnham-On-Sea fire crews battled a big blaze at an industrial unit in Bridgwater on Wednesday (August 26th).

Eight crews from across Somerset were called to the unit in Axe Road just after 2pm after the fire service received 14 calls as thick black smoke billowed out of the property, as pictured here.

A fire spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Firefighters dealt with a single storey industrial unit used as a fibreglass construction factory which was 50% involved in fire along with 40sqm of external stock.”

“Crews used breathing apparatus, hose reel jets, main jets, and a jet from an aerial platform.”

Three pumps and the aerial ladder platform from Bridgwater were initially mobilised, and additional crews were also called out.

“On arrival, crews discovered a industrial building well alight and requested a further five pumping appliances; these came from Taunton, Burnham-On-Sea, Nether Stowey and Wellington.”

“Additionally, a command unit from Street, a welfare unit from Crediton, a second aerial ladder platform from Taunton, plus water carriers from Bridgwater and Yeovil were called.”

“Incident support units from Bovey Tracy and Yeovil, and the environmental protection unit from Taunton, supported the operations.”

Residents living nearby were recommended to “keep windows and doors closed” at the height of the blaze. Crews remained at the scene into the evening, as shown in these images by reader Daniel James.