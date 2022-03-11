Green-fingered residents in the Burnham-On-Sew area are being invited to a community seed swap next month.

The unique event will be held on Saturday 9th April from 10-1pm at Lympsham Café at The Pavilion, (BS24 0DN).

Organiser Genevieve Drinkwater says:  “Bring along any unwanted vegetable or flower seeds clearly labelled in an envelope and swap for others that take your fancy!”

“No seeds to swap? No problem, just give a donation.”

“Then grab a coffee and homemade cake, get chatting and share your ideas for some inspiration this season.”

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page