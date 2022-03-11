Green-fingered residents in the Burnham-On-Sew area are being invited to a community seed swap next month.

The unique event will be held on Saturday 9th April from 10-1pm at Lympsham Café at The Pavilion, (BS24 0DN).

Organiser Genevieve Drinkwater says: “Bring along any unwanted vegetable or flower seeds clearly labelled in an envelope and swap for others that take your fancy!”

“No seeds to swap? No problem, just give a donation.”

“Then grab a coffee and homemade cake, get chatting and share your ideas for some inspiration this season.”