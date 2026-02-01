Community-spirited Burnham-On-Sea volunteers collect over 50kg of litter

A team of over 20 dedicated Burnham-On-Sea volunteers collected sackfuls of rubbish during a beach and seafront clean‑up on Saturday morning (January 31st).

The Friends of Burnham Beach organised the first public litter pick of the year, attracting 23 helpers, who worked their way from Burnham jetty towards Apex Park.

Group organiser Mark Hollidge told Burnham‑On‑Sea.com that the team was delighted with the turnout of volunteers.

“The very wet conditions relented so as to allow Friends of Burnham Beach to conduct their first public litter pick of the year. There was an excellent turnout with 23 people, including three children.”

He added that volunteers were kept busy throughout the morning. “All were kept busy as there was plenty to pick up and a lot of ground was covered – from the jetty right down to the ramp entry to Apex Park.”

“Hopefully people who are out and about, enjoying a stroll, will notice the difference.”

For the first time, the group weighed the amount of rubbish they collected — and it exceeded 50kg.

Mark added a reminder to residents that small efforts can make a big difference. “There is still a lot of litter in the town and especially along the hedgerows and, if you haven’t already made (and broken) a New Year’s resolution, you might like to consider getting into the habit of going out with a carrier bag and picking up what is spoiling your own neighbourhood. Every little helps!”

The Friends of Burnham Beach will continue their clean‑up efforts throughout the year, with new volunteers always welcome to join their monthly clean-ups.