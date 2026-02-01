6.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Feb 01, 2026
Burnham-On-Sea Tesco store gives funding boost to town Sea Cadets
News

Burnham-On-Sea Tesco store gives funding boost to town Sea Cadets

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea’s Tesco store has handed a £500 boost to the town’s Sea Cadets unit from the sale of second-hand books.

The donation will go towards the organisation’s activities and equipment, with a spokesperson saying: “Our thanks go to Tesco Burnham-On-Sea for this kind donation, which is greatly appreciated.”

Donations of books are welcomed by the Burnham-On-Sea Tesco store to help local community groups.

If anyone is interested in finding out more about Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Sea Cadets, which youngsters can join between 10 – 18 years of age, email info@bhseacadets.org

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Sea Cadets are based at their unit in Cassis Close, Burnham-On-Sea.

Somerset Council invites Burnham-On-Sea residents to help shape future adult care strategy
Community-spirited Burnham-On-Sea volunteers collect over 50kg of litter

