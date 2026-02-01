Somerset Council invites Burnham-On-Sea residents to help shape future adult care strategy

Somerset Council is urging Burnham-On-Sea residents, unpaid carers, and local organisations to share their views as part of a major consultation on the future of adult care and support across the county.

The council’s current Adult Social Care strategy is due to be renewed in 2026, with the new plan setting priorities for the period 2026–2029. The aim is to ensure the refreshed strategy reflects what matters most to people living and working in Somerset’s communities.

Alongside face‑to‑face engagement with hundreds of residents, the council has now opened an online consultation, making it easier for people to contribute their experiences and ideas.

Cllr Sarah Wakefield, Somerset Council’s Lead Member for Adults Services, Housing and Homelessness, said:

“Listening to your experiences will help us identify areas for improvement, reduce inequalities, and make adult social care more inclusive for all.

We are particularly keen to hear from individuals who use care and support services, unpaid carers, and professionals delivering services throughout Somerset.”

The feedback gathered will help build evidence for a continuous improvement plan and shape how adult social care services evolve over the next three years.

Residents are encouraged to share:

Their recent experiences accessing care and support

Any barriers they have faced, and ideas for overcoming them

What good care and support looks like to them

The priorities they believe should guide services from 2026–2029

All responses will be used to refresh the Adult Social Care strategy, with the council pledging to continue involving local people and professionals throughout the process.

The consultation is open until 27 March 2026, and residents can take part by clicking here online.