Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Jan 31, 2026
News

Burnham-On-Sea’s Victoria Hotel to temporarily close for major refurbishment

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A Burnham-On-Sea hotel and pub is set to temporarily close for a major upgrade in February.

The Victoria Hotel in Burnham’s Victoria Street will shut its doors at 3pm on February 8th and is due to reopen at 5pm on February 20th to allow extensive refurbishment work to take place.

A spokeswoman says work is already underway and the closure will enable a full refurbishment of the hotel rooms and the downstairs pub area, including new flooring, furniture and other modernisations.

She adds the work will deliver an “exciting upgrade” for customers.

Alongside the refurbishment, the pub is also seeking to extend its opening hours and owner Punch Taverns Limited has submitted an application to Somerset Council for a variation to its Premises Licence.

If approved, the new timings for live music, recorded music and the sale and supply of alcohol would run from 8am to 11pm Monday to Thursday, 8am to 1am on Fridays and Saturdays, and 8am to 10.30pm on Sundays.

Residents who wish to comment on the licence application must submit their representations in writing by 25th February 2025 to Somerset Council Licensing.

