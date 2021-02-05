A community-spirited couple from Wedmore has set up a table outside Berrow’s Mulberry Centre to provide free teas and snacks for the team of volunteers who are keeping the flow of hundreds of people getting their Covid vaccinations running smoothly.

Dave and Nena Nesbitt visited the centre earlier this week for their vaccinations and were concerned that the volunteers did not have a supply of drinks and food available during their shifts in the cold and wet weather – so they decided to help.

“The Berrow volunteers are doing a marvellous job and we wanted to support them,” Dave told Burnham-On-Sea.com. “We’re members of the Wells Vineyard Church who already supply food and drink to local Food Banks so we spoke to the pastor to see if we could provide refreshments to the team at Berrow.”

“She was happy for us to get involved and provide some of our stock to help the team there.”

“We have set up a table in a shelter outside the centre, socially distanced and wearing masks, to provide free tea, coffee, biscuits and snacks. We hope it keeps them ‘fuelled up’ and shows our thanks for the fabulous job they’re doing.”

Nena adds: “If it weren’t for so many volunteers like this helping each other at the moment, our country would be in a right mess. They are all wonderful. A little bit of kindness goes a long way.”

Ian Jefferies, from the group of volunteers, thanked them: “This is another example of our community coming together to get the job done. We are really grateful to Nena and Dave for their support – it is really appreciated and very kind!”