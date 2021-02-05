New official figures show there have been 15 sad deaths, plus 100 positive new Covid-19 tests recorded in Somerset during the latest 24-hour period – but infection rates are declining.

The official Government data shows that of the new cases, 39 are in Somerset West & Taunton; 22 are in Sedgemoor – which includes Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge; 21 are in Mendip; and 18 were in South Somerset.

The overall tally of cases for each Somerset district stands at 4,520 in South Somerset; 5,262 in Somerset West & Taunton; 4,463 in Sedgemoor; and 2,960 in Mendip. It puts the overall total in Somerset since the start of the Covid pandemic at 17,205. Sadly, the latest 24-hour period has seen 15 people die in Somerset with Covid-19. Four were in South Somerset, which has now seen an overall total of 135 deaths since the start of the pandemic. There were three deaths in Somerset West and Taunton, which has seen 163 people die. There was an increase of two deaths in Sedgemoor, where the overall total is now 126. A further six lives were lost in Mendip, which has seen 132 people die after contracting Coronavirus. The county’s death toll is 556 since the start of the pandemic. But the Covid infection rate based on the latest seven-day rolling figure is falling in three districts and has gone up in one, according to the official data. South Somerset’s infection rate per 100,000 population is now 174.6 (down from previous 177.6); Somerset West & Taunton is 237.9 (up from 234.7); Sedgemoor is 187.5 (down from 190); and Mendip is 160.9 (down from 170.4).