A Burnham-On-Sea boy is raising money for a children’s mental health charity by completing a 100km challenge this month.

Kai Leatherby has set himself the challenge of either walking, running or cycling 100km in February to raise funds for ‘Young Minds’.

Mum Stacey Leatherby explains: “Like so many children, Kai has had to adapt to the routine of homeschooling. Something that doesn’t come without its own challenges and difficulties, however he has just taken it in his stride and accepted it.”

“Something that has helped has been being able to get out for our daily walks. Whilst on a walk, Kai came up with the idea of wanting to challenge himself but at the same time raise money and in his words ‘to help children that might be struggling’.”

He set himself the challenge of either walking, running or cycling 100km in February to not only challenge himself but raise money to help others.

“He went on to research charities and decided to support ‘Young Minds’, a charity set up to help support young people with their mental health. He truly is such a kind-hearted boy and I could not be prouder of him!”

“He has set up a just giving page where donations can be made – we started with a £100 target but this was hit within an hour. The amazing support has given Kai so much encouragement.”

Click here for Kai’s fundraising page.