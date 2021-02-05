Burnham-On-Sea’s Victoria Hotel served up 100 take-away Sunday roast meals on its first day – and the service is set to continue this weekend.

The hotel in Victoria Street is offering freshly cooked Roast Beef, Roast Pork and Roast Chicken meals for collection every Sunday.

Landlord Ryan Andress says: “A huge thank you goes to everyone who has supported us by getting a roast meal – we are continuing our offer of 25% off the price for the next few weeks.”

It comes after he asked for feedback on social media, and it was clear that Sunday roasts are at the top of people’s ‘want lists’ during the lockdown.

He adds: “We are asking people to get behind us and continue to support us even though we can’t open our doors yet. With no income during November lockdown, and only being open in December before closing again with no idea when we will reopen, this could help support the business massively!”

Customers must pre-book by today (Friday) at 5pm. Contact Ryan on 07305449236 or text him and he will confirm the order and arrange a collection time and payment details, with 25% off at the moment.