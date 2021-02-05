A new Young Person’s Health and Wellbeing Champion for Somerset is urging young people from across Somerset to have their say.

Hannah Vile, who is excited to be promoting the voice of local students, is heading up a new project aimed at improving outcomes for young people.

She is creating a student voice task group who will meet regularly over the next 8 months to explore young people’s experiences, thoughts and ideas.

She will also work with schools to investigate the impact of the Health and Wellbeing Framework. In September she will report her findings and make recommendations to Public Health and schools to maximise outcomes for young people.

Public Health and Somerset County Council are committed to the wellbeing of local students and are passionate about using student feedback to do so.

Coronavirus is a cause of concern and anxiety for everyone, not least young people. So, it is now, more important than ever, that young people’s health and wellbeing continues to remain a priority.

If you are attending a school or college in Somerset and would like to be involved, contact Hannah at HZVile@somerset.gov.uk.

Hannah says: “Mental health issues amongst young people are becoming an increasing problem that cannot be ignored. Whilst there are many plans and resources in place to help young people, many of these solutions can only be truly effective with the involvement of young people themselves.”

“I believe a young person must be involved in all matters that affect them, including their health and wellbeing. This is why I’m really looking forward to working with schools, developing pupil participation and showing students that their voices matter.”

Councillor Clare Paul, Somerset County Council’s member responsible for health and wellbeing, adds: “This is a truly great initiative, which is really needed to help shape and support the mental wellbeing of our young people, not only in the current pandemic but for the future too.”

“I hope many schools and pupils step forward to work with Hannah and help shape this vital work. What better way to know how to help young people best than by having a conversation and finding out what they feel would work.”