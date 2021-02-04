A Burnham-On-Sea dog owner has warned users of Highbridge’s Apex Park to be vigilant after her two border terriers suffered severe sickness following a weekend visit, leaving their owner with a big vet’s bill.

Elizabeth Curtis says she visited Apex Park last Saturday morning and walked around the lakes with her two border terriers, pictured here.

“We walked around the lake and stuck to the flooded path around the lake, keeping the dogs on leads at all times.

“They started suffering from diarrhea and vomiting on the Sunday morning. One dog went to the vet in Monday and had to go back again on Tuesday and then stay in on a drip.”

“The other dog went in on Tuesday afternoon for a check-up and received anti-sickness medications and pain killers.”

“The vet says they have had a few cases like where dogs have been walked at Apex.”

She adds that she has had to pay a vet’s bill of £400 for treatment.

Several paths at Apex Park were flooded over the weekend, as we reported here, and it’s possible that material in the lake overspilled onto paths.