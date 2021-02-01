Several days of heavy rain have left paths under water and fields flooded in the Burnham-On-Sea area.

A soggy weekend raised the water level at Apex Park’s lake in Highbridge, as is often seen during the winter months, leading to several paths being flooded.

Sedgemoor District Council, which oversees the park, has signs in place around the lakes all year-round warning that ‘some paths may be flooded during very wet weather’.

Several fields on the outskirts of Burnham are also under water, as pictured below.