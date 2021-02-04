Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Mayor has this week praised the team delivering local vaccinations to thousands of residents in the area – as he received his jab.

Mayor Cllr Mike Facey visited Berrow’s Mulberry Centre on Wednesday (February 3rd) where he received his vaccination and urged local people to get theirs as soon as they receive an invitation.

He thanked the staff running the centre and the volunteers outside who are marshalling the operations to keep the steady stream flowing of 500+ people each day getting vaccinations.

The Mayor received his Pfizer vaccine from vaccinator Kyle Hepburn, who is the clinical pharmacist lead at the centre.

“It was painless and very quick,” said the Mayor. “I strongly encourage other local people to have the vaccine when they’re invited. Having the jab is the way we can all contribute to returning to normality.”

He added: “I was so impressed with the operations – the team are very dedicated to their work and I thank them all on behalf of the Town Council.”

Mel Roberts, Operations Co-Manager at Berrow, said: “It’s a great team effort here with dozens of people involved.”

“We are on track to have completed vaccinations of local residents over 70 by the middle of February. We have been receiving such positive feedback.”

She added: “We couldn’t have done it without the volunteers – we thank Ian Jefferies and the whole team for all their help.”

Ian thanked the team of 60 volunteers and also the Town Council for their support and funding.

Residents are being asked to wait until they receive a letter from the NHS with their vaccination date – more details here.