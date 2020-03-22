The competition to choose Burnham-On-Sea’s new Carnival Queen and Princesses has been postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Organisers of the Burnham-On-Sea Carnival had launched the annual search for a new Queen and Princesses earlier this month.

A special pageant evening had been scheduled to take place at The Princess Theatre on Friday 24th April when the new carnival ‘royalty’ would be announced.

Organisers have instead called off the competition – for now.

Tony Rees told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The Competition for 24th April has been postponed due to the current situation in order to comply with the new government health guidelines and keep everyone safe. We will look at it again later in the year.”

