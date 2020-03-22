Betting shops in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are among the latest businesses forced to close as part of the government’s measures to slow the spread of Coronavirus.

Betting shops were included alongside the likes of cafes, pubs, museums, leisure centres and cinemas that have been asked not to re-open after expert advice outlined “more needs to be done in order to tackle the spread of infection.”

Burnham-On-Sea has branches of William Hill in Victoria Street and Bet Fred in College Street. Highbridge has a William Hill outlet in Market Street.

The closures, which gambling firms reportedly fear could last for up to two months, were announced alongside a fresh range of measures from Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

The actions to protect businesses and employees were welcomed by the British Horseracing Authority. It cancelled all racing in Britain until at least the end of April because of the Covid-19 pandemic, although Irish racing continues without spectators.