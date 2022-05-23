Sedgemoor District Council has this week issued these new photos to show how Highbridge town centre could look after major regeneration plans.

The council has launched a public consultation period and is seeking the public’s feedback on the town centre proposals.

Consultation on the Highbridge Regeneration Framework (HRF), a new plan to regenerate Highbridge town centre by identifying where investment could help change the town for the better, was launched on Monday (May 23rd).

The consultation will inform the council’s forthcoming bid to the Governments Levelling Up Fund to support the regeneration of Highbridge Town Centre, as part of a wider bid linked with Shepton Mallet and Cheddar.

The consultation has been informed by areas of interest identified within Sedgemoor District Council’s Local Plan, and the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area Neighbourhood Plan.

The council says they are keen to ensure that all potential projects have been considered by local people and to hear about any other ideas they might have ahead of the Levelling Up Fund bid submission.

This will help to ensure that projects have the most benefit for everyone who lives, works, or visits in the town.

The initial shortlist of projects identified by Sedgemoor District Council includes:

Improvements to Market Street

Redesigning Bank Street car park

A new transport hub that includes public transport, bike parking, electric car charging and additional parking at Highbridge and Burnham railway station

Improving public transport links across the town and a better cycle route linking Highbridge and Burnham-on-Sea

Improving flood defences

Enhanced community hall facilities at Trowbridge Close.

The feedback from those who live and work locally will help to clarify what the final priorities should be.

The current shortlist of projects focusses on the fund’s key priorities of town centre regeneration, active travel and culture and heritage.

The consultation is now open at https://highbridgeregeneration.co.uk/staging/index.php and will run until 24th June.

Deputy Leader of Sedgemoor District Council Gill Slocombe says: “Highbridge, like many small towns, has its challenges, but local people know it is also a thriving community with a great deal of potential.”

“The town deserves investment, and this is why we have been developing the Highbridge Regeneration Framework to guide positive change locally.”

“Now we want to hear from local people about what their priorities for the community are, and how a bid to the Levelling Up Fund could help support economic growth and investment in the area and creating opportunities for the people of Highbridge.”

Working closely with key stakeholders and partners, the bid aims to help deliver the vision for the town which is a more welcoming and better connected place, which is a better place for local residents to live.

It also offers an opportunity address the challenges of the climate emergency and ensure that Highbridge maximises its potential to attract investment.