The organisers of Burnham-On-Sea’s monthly farmers markets are to introduce new precautions at the event to try and minimise the spread of Coronavirus.

Somerset Farmers Markets told Burnham-On-Sea.com it is taking the extra steps in response to the risks posed by the pandemic.

“We understand that our customers and the wider public may be concerned,” a spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“Please be reassured that all of our traders already adhere to the highest standards and best practice when it comes to food hygiene.”

“However, we are taking further steps and you will see extra precautions and changes introduced at our markets.”

“We greatly appreciate your continued support of our farmers and small food producers.”

The new safety precautions for Burnham Farmers Market include:

Hand sanitisers will be available on stalls

An increase in contactless payment options to reduce the need to handle money

Food will be covered or sneeze guards used

Fewer food tasters will be available

The markets in Burnham-On-Sea High Street are held on the last Friday of every month.