A Burnham-On-Sea fire crew was called out to the town’s seafront Pavilion on Friday evening (March 13th).

It comes after walker reported seeing a group of people under the Pavilion setting a small fire.

The eyewitness says: “I was recently sitting by the Pier and witnessed three teenage boys starting a fire underneath the pier. Something went bang and all three ran away.”

999 was called and a Burnham-On-Sea fire crew arrived a short time later to investigate and ensure the fire was safely extinguished.