Hundreds of colourful Spring flowers will go on show when Burnham-On-Sea Horticultural Society holds its annual Spring Flower Show this coming Saturday (March 14th).

As well as exhibits of seasonal daffodils and flowering bulbs and plants, there will also be amateur photography, floral art, domestic and junior classes.

The event will take place in Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre in Berrow Road from 2-5pm. Admittance will be free of charge. There will also be refreshments, perennial plants, bulbs and sweet pea plants for sale.

