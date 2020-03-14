Burnham-On-Sea’s BAY Centre has suspended its weekly computer classes as a precaution to protect users from Coronavirus.

The sessions are usually held every Friday at the centre in Cassis Close but are being suspended to May at the earliest.

Mike Lang, BAY Centre Chairman, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We have been closely watching the news about progression of Coronavirus around the world.”

“After Boris Johnson’s latest brief to the nation, we feel that our Friday computer clinic sessions should be curtailed for the time being. Henceforth, we are closing the computer class for trial period of seven weeks with a proposed date for restart on Friday 1st May 2020.”

“Because of the close contact between our elderly clients, their electronic devices, and our volunteer staff, we estimate the total risk to be higher than average, and the responsible action at this time is to close.”

“This action will be under constant review, and please monitor Burnham-On-Sea.com and social media for updates.”