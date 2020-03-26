People in the Burnham-On-Sea area are being encouraged to take part in a nationwide ‘huge round of applause’ called Clap For Our Carers to show their appreciation for all those working in the NHS.

The ‘Clap for our Carers campaign’ is asking for as many people as possible to clap their hands together on Thursday 26th March at 8pm to thank all doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists and other NHS staff working hard to help those affected by Coronavirus.

People across the UK can clap from their gardens, front doors, and balconies to show their support.

A number of celebrities have shown their support for the campaign including David and Victoria Beckham. She shared the poster for the event with her 28.1 million followers. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also backed the event.

Residents in other European countries including Spain, France and Italy have taken part in similar rounds of applause to show gratitude for the work of their healthcare workers at this challenging time.