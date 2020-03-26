Somerset Community Foundation (SCF) says a huge £70,000 has been raised in just five days to help community groups and charities across the county affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Somerset Coronavirus Appeal has received huge support, thanks to the swift response and generous donations of local individuals, trusts and businesses.

The amount raised includes a big boost of £50,000 from Somerset County Council and a major donation from local charitable trust, The Fairfield Trust.

Justin Sargent, Chief Executive at SCF, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are delighted with the response to our fundraising appeal which was launched just days ago, and our grateful thanks go out to everyone who has donated so generously in these unprecedented times.”

“Initially, the fund will focus on providing urgent support to charities and community organisations who are working tirelessly to support the most vulnerable in our communities, such as older people, those with underlying health conditions, and children and families experiencing poverty. We’ll be proactively contacting organisations who work directly with these groups and getting funding out as quickly as possible.”

“As demand for funding increases, and as the fund grows, we hope to be able to broaden the scope to invite other charities and community organisations to apply, and we’ll operate a rolling programme of funding to help charities to respond to local need.”

David Fothergill, Leader of Somerset County Council, added: “We recognise how critically important the work of local charitable groups is at this time and wanted to show our appreciation by supporting the Somerset Coronavirus Appeal. It’s great to see everyone working together to respond to the crisis, and we are proud of our communities and volunteers who are working hard to provide help to those in need.”

In addition, subject to confirming details, SCF expects that funds raised through the national appeal, run by The National Emergencies Trust in partnership with the British Red Cross, will be combined with the Somerset Coronavirus Appeal funds to form the Somerset Coronavirus Response and Recovery Fund. Grants will swiftly be awarded to local charities and community organisations that are helping the most vulnerable people during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak across the county.

SCF is passionate about doing as much as possible to support our communities, and is encouraging local people, businesses, charitable trusts and organisations who feel able to donate to the Somerset Coronavirus Appeal by visiting the SCF website:www.somersetcf.org.uk/appeal

To support the national appeal, which has raised a staggering £6.5 million to date, please visit: www.nationalemergenciestrust.org.uk/coronavirus

Community Foundations are local champions, connecting people and organisations that want to improve their communities.

They invest in local people and organisations tackling some of the biggest issues facing communities today and supporting some of society’s most disadvantaged people.

They provide help and advice to those who want to give at the heart of their communities, both now and in the long-term, by matching donors to important local causes.