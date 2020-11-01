The rate of Coronavirus infection in Sedgemoor has passed 100 per 100,000 of population.

The milestone has been reached in the latest official Government figures, released on Saturday.

They show that during the latest seven days, the virus has spread in the whole of the Somerset county council area – but they remain low compared to the rest of the UK.

There were 387 new confirmed cases across Somerset, at a rate of 68.8 per 100,000, which is up from 367 cases at a rate of 65.3 per 100,000 in the previous day’s figures.

The latest seven-day district totals for Somerset, with the previous day’s figures in brackets, are as follows:

Mendip: 56 new confirmed case (54) at a rate of 48.4 per 100,000 (46.7)

Sedgemoor: 129 (115) new cases at a rate of 104.7 per 100,000 (93.4)

Somerset West and Taunton: 122 new cases (118) at a rate of 47.5 per 100,000 (45.7)