Burnham-On-Sea town centre has been given a dash of winter colour this weekend thanks to members of the town’s Freemasons.

The group has planted hundreds of flowers in the planters along Burnham-On-Sea High Street, as pictured here.

The group’s John Chinn told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We have taken on the job from Burnham In Bloom of planting the ten town centre planters for three years, twice a year.”

“It’s our way of giving something back to the community and helping to keep the appearance of the town centre looking as bright as possible, which in the current difficult times is more important than ever.”

“We have purchased 700 flowers at discount from Westcroft Nureries at Berrow and planted many of them on Saturday.”