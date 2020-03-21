A Burnham-On-Sea PE teacher and his family have become online stars with their fitness videos aimed at helping people stay active during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Matt Coggins, a primary school teacher who specializes in teaching PE across local schools, has started broadcasting daily workout videos on YouTube to help people who are quarantined or home-working to stay active.

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I am an incredibly social and enthusiastic person and I really want to help in some way.”

“As I’m at home, the only way I thought I could help was to make some PE videos based on what I would normally do in schools.”

He adds that he is the father of the two young girls, who star in the videos with him, while his wife is pregnant.

Matt adds: “Due to the most up to date government advice, my wife is at home and is avoiding social contact and I am also not in work across the schools.”

“The fitness sessions need no equipment and limited space so people can follow along at home.”

“My children loved the idea and so we decided we would try and do one a day to help children at home from school.”

“The dream is for somebody like Joe Wicks, a TV body coach, to get involved and work together somehow to get children moving across the nation.”

“I have had over 1,000 views so far and the videos have been shared across multiple home schooling Facebook groups such as Wessex Trust and Burnham Homeschooling Group.”

“I have had contact from several local schools and we are trying to stream live PE lessons into schools with children of key workers.”

“I have been overwhelmed by the kind comments but more by the impact of the children and parents saying that it’s good for them to see a familiar face.”

“If anyone can help with technical help on livestreaming across multiple schools/homes then that would be great – it would be awesome to reach into as many homes as possible.”

Watch Matt’s videos on YouTube here.