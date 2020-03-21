Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre has become the latest local facility temporarily close due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Beccy Armory, the theatre’s Business Development Officer who oversees the facilities, says that putting up ‘postponed’ and ‘cancelled’ signs has been “heart breaking,” even though staff and volunteers know it is the “right thing to do for the safety of the community.”

A Town Council spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Following Government announcements today, the Council has taken the decision to close the Princess Theatre and Arts Centre to the public until further notice.”

“Throughout the week staff and volunteers have worked tirelessly to fairly prioritise communications chronologically to both ticket holders and incoming shows, artists and companies.”

“It is recognised that this has been a difficult week for the entertainment industry across the country.”

“This year had got off to a strong start for the Theatre, seeing greater audience numbers than ever before, with a busy café space and a full calendar of activities secured for the coming months. The Council will now work with staff to plan ahead for a future point when it can pick up the momentum once again.”

“The Princess is appealing to ticket holders to be patient and to please wait for contact from the theatre rather than getting in touch. We are working towards postponing all shows where we can and in that instance all tickets purchased will be valid for subsequent future dates.”

“Where events are cancelled you will receive a refund. Alternatively, you might choose to donate the cost of your ticket to The Friends of the Princess who work with the theatre to improve facilities for the benefit of all.”

“The Council and Princess staff are grateful to the loyal audiences for their support. Thanks go out to the dedicated volunteers for their tireless support. We look forward to seeing you all again in the future.”