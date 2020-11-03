Brent Knoll’s Costa Coffee store at Sanders Garden Centre is closed after a staff member tested positive for Coronavirus.

A spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “After receiving news of a positive Covid test from an absent member of the Costa team on Friday, we took the decision to close Costa immediately as a precaution.”

“We carried out a full deep clean over the weekend, but due to the new lock down announcement on Sunday we took the decision to leave it closed.”

“The good news however is that whilst Costa and the restaurant will both be closed after Wednesday, the garden centre, designated as an essential business, will be open to customers as usual and still offering our home delivery and click and collect services.”

“Many customers have voiced their support for this whilst shopping with us today as they will still be able to tend to their gardens and prepare for the festive season.”