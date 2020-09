Burnham-On-Sea’s Costa Coffee store plans to re-open to customers later this month, it has been confirmed.

The popular coffee shop in Burnham High Street has remained shut since temporarily closing on March 23rd at the start of the Covid-19 lockdown.

A spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week that the store is part of a franchise of Costa shops that has changed ownership.

Burnham’s store is scheduled to re-open on September 24th with a number of Covid safety measures in place.