Burnham-On-Sea’s annual Half Marathon has become the latest local event to be cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it has been confirmed this week.

Organisers from Burnham Harriers Running Club say the event can’t be held due to the latest Government restrictions.

The group’s Stuart Anderson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I can confirm that all our races have now been cancelled due to the ongoing uncertainty regarding the Covid-19 situation. This includes the Half Marathon and the Brent Knoll Race.”

“Alongside most other races in the country, we decided to cancel now, rather than organising the race for it then to be cancelled at a later date.”

He adds: “The health and safety of the competitors and the many volunteers required for the race to take place must take priority.”

“We hope to return in 2021 when hopefully the situation regarding mass participant events will be clearer.”

“I have noticed more people out exercising during lockdown, which is a good thing for people’s physical and mental health – the Harriers are now running in small groups, and welcome new members.”