Police closed Burnham Road in Highbridge yesterday evening (Friday) following a collision between a car and a motorbike.

The incident occurred near the entrance to King Alfred School Academy shortly before 5pm and officers diverted traffic away from the scene, as pictured.

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were called to a collision in Burnham Road shortly before 5pm involving a car and a motorbike.”

“A man was taken to Southmead Hospital by air ambulance with a leg injury.”

Ambulance crews were on scene as paramedics helped the patient.

 
Subscribe to our news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR