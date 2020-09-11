Police closed Burnham Road in Highbridge yesterday evening (Friday) following a collision between a car and a motorbike.

The incident occurred near the entrance to King Alfred School Academy shortly before 5pm and officers diverted traffic away from the scene, as pictured.

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were called to a collision in Burnham Road shortly before 5pm involving a car and a motorbike.”

“A man was taken to Southmead Hospital by air ambulance with a leg injury.”

Ambulance crews were on scene as paramedics helped the patient.