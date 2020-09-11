Hundreds of fundraising walkers strode out between Weston and Brean Down when Weston Hospicecare held their first fundraising event of the year on Sunday 6th September since the start of the pandemic.

The Mini Mendip walk attracted more than 350 walkers and is expected to raise in excess of £15,000 for the charity.

Early starters were treated to a phenomenal sunrise, before leaving Weston Cricket Club to start their walk.

The route began and finished at Weston Cricket Club and followed the beautiful Brean Down Way to Brean and back. Walkers passed landmarks such as Uphill Marina, Brean Nature Reserve and Old Church of St Nicholas.

The event was a substitute for the charity’s flagship Mendip Challenge fundraising event which was unable to take place this year and meant the hospice lost out on more than £85,000.

In 2019, 1,200 hospice supporters raised more than £85,000 as a result of their fundraising efforts for the event.

It served as a crucial cash boost for the hospice which directly supported care given to those in Weston-super-Mare, North Somerset and Sedgemoor with life-limiting and terminal illnesses.

Grace Dibden, Weston Hospicecare’s Events Manager, said “I want to thank every single one of our supporters who took part in the Mini Mendip.”

“Not only coming out to support the hospice in superb fashion, but also for following the strict social distancing measures we had to put in place.”

“It’s been a tough period for all of us and you, our brilliant supporters, have backed the hospice throughout.”

“It was so good to see you all after all of this time, and we’re looking forward to putting together some more fun-filled live events as we head into a new normal.”

“We will continue to abide by all coronavirus guidance to keep everyone safe and we hope to see you again in the future!”

You can still get involved with this fantastic event by taking part in The Virtual Mini Mendip.

Walk 10 miles wherever in the world you are and claim your exclusive medal throughout September. Visit http://bit.ly/prMiniMendip for more information.

Weston Hospicecare had official sign-off for The Mini Mendip from North Somerset Council, independent Health and Safety bodies, and insurers. Thorough COVID-19 secure risk assessments were undertaken for the safety of our participants, volunteers and staff.