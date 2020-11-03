Sedgemoor District Council has announced that parking in its Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge car parks will be free of charge on three Saturdays during the run-up to Christmas.

The authoriity says people will be able to park without charge in all 18 council-owned car parks on December 5th, 12th and 19th in all of the car parks.

Claire Faun, spokeswoman for Sedgemoor District Council, says: “Given the additional impacts of Covid-19 on the local economy, Sedgemoor District Council is keen to support our many local and varied traders in the towns and villages across Sedgemoor and give residents and visitors an added incentive to shop locally during the festive season.”

“There will be notices on the tariff machines in the car parks advising of the free parking.” It comes after pressure from Burnham Chamber of Trade and the Town Council last year to extend the free parking offer to this Christmas.

Here’s a list of all of the car parks which you use for free this Christmas:

Free parking in Burnham and Highbridge car parks:

Burnham-On-Sea High Street car park

Burnham-On-Sea Oxford Street car park

Burnham-On-Sea Pier Street East car park

Burnham-On-Sea Pier Street South car park

Burnham-On-Sea Pier Street West car park

Burnham-On-Sea Discount car park car park

Bank Street, Highbridge