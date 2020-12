Youngsters at Berrow Pre-School were excited to celebrate Christmas with a festive celebration this week when they received special messages from a VIP!

Leader Emma Allen says: “We had a Christmas party and had a special message from Santa Claus who left some presents for the children.”

“We also sang Christmas songs, which were recorded so parents could watch them later at home.”

Pictured: The children at Berrow Pre-School during their festive celebration