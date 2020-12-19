Public health leaders in Somerset are warning of rising infection rates as they offer advice on staying safe this Christmas following this week’s announcement that the Burnham-On-Sea area will remain in Tier 2.

Seven-day rates in the county have jumped from 86.8 cases per 100,000 people in the week to December 6th, up to 123.1 in the week ending December 13th.

With restrictions being relaxed between December 23rd and 27th to allow three households to meet and celebrate Christmas together, the advice from NHS Somerset is to be cautious and recognise the risks. Where possible, people are being encouraged to keep meets small, short, local and to think of the vulnerable.

Trudi Grant, Director of Public Health at Somerset County Council, says: “We all wish we could have a normal Covid-free Christmas, but Somerset has seen a significant rise in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.”

“We would urge people to really consider the risks of meeting up indoors with relatives, especially if any of them are elderly or vulnerable.”

“Anyone can catch Covid-19, and even if you aren’t displaying symptoms it doesn’t mean you do not have the virus.”

Cllr Clare Paul, Cabinet Member for Public Health and Wellbeing adds: “These relaxations at Christmas are designed to make us feel better at the end of a tough year. However, we all have a responsibility to lessen the risks.”

“Coronavirus is not going to go away over Christmas. The actions we take now can save lives; it is that important.”

In the lead-up to Christmas and over the festive period, people should continue to follow the ‘hands, space, face’ guidance, and to self-isolate if they show symptoms of Coronavirus which include a high temperature, a new continuous cough, or a loss or change to their sense of smell or taste.

Public Health leaders want people to be clear that while you will be able to increase your usual bubble over Christmas to three households, you must ensure it is the same people you mix with – the groups cannot change on different days.

To minimise the risks over Christmas, it is recommended to still spread out from each other as much as possible and try to keep rooms ventilated by having windows open. Regularly washing your hands and wiping down surfaces will also help reduce the risk of infection, as will taking care not to share cutlery or utensils.

People should also be aware that the Government has changed the advice for self-isolation periods for those showing symptoms.

People who are close contacts of confirmed cases should self-isolate for 10 days instead of 14

People who return from countries which are not on the travel corridor list should also self-isolate for 10 days instead of 14 days

People who test positive should continue to self-isolate for 10 days from onset of symptoms or 10 days from the point of taking a positive test if asymptomatic

The latest Somerset Covid Catch Up film, hosted by former BBC Points West reporter Clinton Rogers, highlights the need to be cautious this Christmas as well as warning people not to get tested just to prove they do not have the virus.

Meanwhile, the Somerset Coronavirus Support Helpline number, 0300 790 6275, is open seven days a week from 8am to 6pm, offering a range of support – from help accessing food or medicines, to emotional and financial support, and employment, housing and business advice.