The team at Priory Court Care & Nursing Home in Burnham-On-Sea have been celebrating this week during their annual staff awards ceremony this week.

The Country Court Staff Awards recognised the hard work of the Burnham team plus Summer Lane Care & Nursing Home in Weston-Super-Mare, Stanton Court Care & Nursing Home in Stanton Drew and The Laurels Care Home in Draycott near Cheddar.

This year the Awards went ahead virtually; with nominations made online, and the judges then reviewed the entries and picked the winners with the Directors broadcasting from their own ‘Santa’s Grotto’.

“The Country Court Board of Directors are extremely proud of our staff family this year,” said Alykhan Kachra, Co-CEO.

“Every day in our homes across the country we have seen examples of how our teams have gone above and beyond to keep our residents safe, often putting them before their own families.”

“We are very lucky to have such a supportive and devoted group of people, the awards are an important opportunity to celebrate the positive work going on in our homes. Our staff should be proud of the difference they have made to people’s lives this year.”

There were over 1000 nominations across the group from staff and residents and their families. This year it was clear how much families appreciated the efforts of staff to keep their loved ones safe and how much staff had supported each other throughout the pandemic.

Winners at Priory Court Care & Nursing Home were Care Practitioner Liji Koshy Joshua, Nurse Mutor Owoso, Activity Coordinator Rachel Latimer and a special commendation for Care Assistant Emma Bennett.

A family member who nominated Rachel said “Rachel makes sure my mum keeps contact with me. She keeps me involved even though I can’t see my mum. Nothing is too much trouble. I really appreciate it. Rachel may think it’s a small thing, for my mum and I it means the world.”

The award categories are aligned to the company’s three core values of ‘Local home, National family’, ‘Shared experiences bring us together’ and ‘Celebrating life every day’, the values encompass the way Country Court wishes life to be lived in their homes. The awards go to staff who have gone above and beyond to exemplify the family values at the heart of each Country Court home.