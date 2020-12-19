A motorist was taken to hospital following an early morning crash near Burnham-On-Sea on Friday morning (December 18th).

Emergency services were called to the Mark Causeway at the busy junction with Harp Road after a two-vehicle collision.

A Police spokesman said: “We were called at 6.48am to a two vehicle collision on The Causeway.”

“One of the vehicles came off the road and ended up in a hedge. The driver sustained several injuries.”

“Both vehicles were moved to the side of the road while recovery was arranged. Enquiries into the collision are ongoing.”