Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council has this week given grant funding worth a combined total of £9,227 to six local groups and charities.

Town councillors at the Finance and Resources Committee gathered on Monday night (July 4th) to consider the applications for funding.

They approved £2,500 for Somewhere House Somerset, £2,500 for Highbridge Youth Theatre, £2,200 for Burnham and District Pantomime Society, £1,000 for Sedgemoor Play Day at Apex Park, £527.99 for King Alfred Concert Band, and £500 for BARB Search & Rescue towards the cost of this year’s rescue services day on August 28th.

But councillors deferred a decision on whether to award funding to Burnham-On-Sea Pride, which had applied for £1,800 towards the cost of holding its first event on July 16th.

Cllr Peter Clayton told the meeting: “I am very keen to see a Pride here in Burnham – it would be a very worthwhile event. It could become as successful as other big Pride events such as Exeter, which I have attended along. The grant application leaves a lot of unanswered questions – it doesn’t explain the full intentions or the timing as there is another event the same day in Taunton. I think we need a discussion with the group.”

Cllr Sharon Perry added: “I support what Cllr Clayton has said. I think this is an important event for the town, but the application needs more detail.”

Cllr Clayton proposed that councillors defer a decision on the Burnham Pride grant application, which was unanimously agreed by councillors. Discussions with the organisers are planned.

 

 
