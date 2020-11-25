Sedgemoor District Council has opened its ‘Additional Restrictions Grants (ARG) Scheme’ to support more of the businesses affected by the latest limitations on trading during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The new grant scheme is part of a package of measures announced by the government to assist businesses told to close their premises because of national or local restrictions.

It is aimed mainly at companies not registered for business rates as those are covered by the Local Restrictions Support Grant (Closed) Scheme.

As the UK went into a second lockdown at the beginning of November, local authorities were given funding to pay grants to businesses with premises registered with them for Business Rates.

They were also given an extra ‘one-off’ sum to pay ARGs to some of the firms not on the register, at their discretion, and offer wider support.

Sedgemoor’s scheme is now live and can be accessed via the Council website where there is an application form and detailed guidance.

There is a limited pot available and the scheme will close after two weeks on Monday December 7 so applicants are advised to act quickly. Grants are likely to be in the region of £1,000 and £2,000.

Once the scheme has closed, the Council will assess all applications and decide which are eligible and priority cases for assistance. It is aimed at small and micro enterprises, with relatively high fixed costs, that had to close or were severely affected by the national lockdown.

Businesses are not able to apply for the Additional Restrictions Grant if they are eligible for the Local Restrictions Support Grant. This scheme has been open since November 16 and is only applicable to those with business rated premises. All criteria for both grants have links on the website.

Earlier Covid-19 Business Support Schemes, which have now closed to applications, paid out more than £28m to Sedgemoor businesses during the summer.