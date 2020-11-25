Somerset is scheduled to find out on Thursday (November 26th) in which tier it will be placed following the announcement on the Government’s coronavirus Winter Plan.

National lockdown is due to end on Wednesday 2nd December when the new tier system comes into effect.

It comes as Covid cases in Somerset are still on the rise. There were 56 new cases in the latest 24-hours to 5pm on Monday November 23rd.

Mendip saw the largest increase, with 19 positive tests, while Sedgemoor and South Somerset both had an increase of 15 new cases and Somerset West had 7. The totals for each district, since the start of the pandemic, are as follows: Somerset West and Taunton – 1,384; Sedgemoor – 1, 413; South Somerset – 1, 326; Mendip – 788.