Burnham-On-Sea residents are being invited to have their say on council proposals to ease restrictions on where dogs can be walked on the town’s beach.

A Somerset Council spokesperson confirms: “We are proposing to make changes to the existing dog exclusion orders on Burnham-On-Sea beach.”

“The proposed changes seek to welcome responsible dog owners to enjoy more of the beaches with less restrictions while still maintaining a clear and designated area for those who still wish to enjoy a popular spot on the beach dog fee.”

Somerset Council is consulting on the proposed changes to its Public Space Protection Orders, which are the legal way that it can prosecute dog owners for dog control issues, such as failure to fouling, failure to use leads, and using places where dogs are not allowed.

Proposals for dogs on Burnham-On-Sea beach:

Burnham beach area 1 (between the Jetty and the Pavilion): It is proposed to remove the current all-year-round ban on dogs on Burnham beach between the Jetty and Pavilion and only implement a ban during the holiday season (1st April – 30th September).

Burnham beach area 2 (between the Jetty and the Yacht club): It is proposed to remove the current ban on dogs from 1st May – 30 Sept between the Jetty and the Yacht Club and therefore have no dog ban at any time of the year

Burnham beach area 3 (between the Pavilion and Maddocks Slade and the north end of the sea wall): It is proposed to remove the current ban on dogs between the Pavilion and Maddocks Slade from 1st May – 30 Sept and therefore have no dog ban at any time of the year.

For full details of the proposals and to give your feedback, see the new proposed draft PSPO order here.

Paper copies of the consultation are also available by contacting the Council on 0300 123 2224 or via Burnham-On-Sea Library in Princess Street, Burnham-On-Sea.

Somerset Council’s consultation is underway until 8th December 2023. It is seeking the views of residents and businesses about the proposed changes in relation to dogs in our area which are due for renewal in December 2023.