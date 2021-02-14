Parish councillors have called for a clean up of Burnham-On-Sea’s M5 roundabout after they say contractors clearing hedges and verges have left it in an “awful condition.”

Burnham Without Parish Council has written to Somerset County Council’s Highways Department to request they clear up the main approach to Burnham.

Richard Young, Clerk of the Parish Council, says: “We have had several complaints about the state of the verges in the vicinity of the Queens Drive/A38 roundabout.”

“It would seem that the County Council employed a contractor to trim back the hedges and verges but has left the area in an awful condition.”

He adds: “The trees and hedges have been slashed with a flail and instead of removing items on the verge out of the way they were simply mowed over.”

“This included yellow diversion signs which are a mangled mess.”

He says the Parish Council has called on Somerset County Council’s Highways Department to clear up the mess.

Burnham-On-Sea.com has invited Somerset County Council to provide a comment.