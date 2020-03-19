Two children’s events due to take place today (Thursday) in Burnham and Highbridge have been changed due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Somerset County Council’s Burnham and Highbridge Health visiting team say there are changes to protect the safety of users.

A spokesperson says: “Our Thursday ‘well baby’ clinic that takes place from 12.30pm-2pm at the Bay Centre will be appointment only – families will need to ring for an appointment on 0300-7906836.”

“Our Infant feeding group that usually takes place on Thursdays from 10.30am to 11.30am at the Highbridge Children Centre will cancelled until further notice, however telephone is advice available.”

A spokesperson adds: “Individual appointments that have already been arranged by your health visitor will be reviewed on a daily basis and families will be contacted if appointments need to be cancelled.”