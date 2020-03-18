The number of people in Somerset officially diagnosed with Coronavirus has risen to five, it has been confirmed this week.

Public Health England’s latest figures show there are now 1,950 total UK cases, with the total number of UK deaths reaching 71. It warns the actual numbers could be higher due to limited numbers of tests.

Burnham and Highbridge’s Mayor, Cllr Andy Brewer, said this week: “At present, we have not been notified of any confirmed positive tests for Covid-19 in Burnham-On-Sea or Highbridge, however we must all be careful to follow the official advice given by the government and its medical advisors.”

“I would like to request that we are all mindful of elderly and vulnerable relatives and neighbours and that we do what we can to help them through this uncertain time.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has advised the public not to go to businesses such as cinemas, pubs or restaurants as part of ‘social distancing’ measures. He also urged people not to panic buying, saying it is not necessary, having met with supermarket bosses.

But supermarkets and chemists in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge have continued to see a huge spike in trade this week as residents stock up.

A spokesperson at Tesco in Burnham-On-Sea says the store has seen “unprecedented” sales as shoppers buy large quantities of toilet rolls, bottled water, tissues, paracetamol, hand sanitizers and bread. Shops shelves have often been empty at peak times, as pictured here.

The Burnham store is rationing some products, including toilet roll multi-packs to one per family, updating it from one per person this week. Restrictions are also in place at Asda in Highbridge, Lidl, Aldi and B&M.

Meanwhile, the government has unveiled a new package of financial measures to shore up the economy against the Coronavirus impact. These include £330bn for companies to access loans, support for airlines, a business rates holiday, and help for small firms without insurance.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday it is an “economic emergency – never in peacetime have we faced an economic fight like this one.” He promised that if this package was not enough, he would go further.